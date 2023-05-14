PM praises Naila Kiani for summiting Mount Everest

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday praised Naila Kiani for making Pakistan proud by summiting Mount Everest.



In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Adding yet another feather to her cap, Naila Kiani has made Pakistan proud by summiting Mount Everest. Through her passion for mountaineering and amazing achievements to her credit, she has reinforced the notion that our women are capable of achieving anything. Heartiest congratulations to her and best wishes for her future plans.”