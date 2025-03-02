17.1 C
Latest News

PM, power minister discuss energy sector reforms

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Sunday.
During the meeting, they discussed key matters related to the power sector, reviewing ongoing projects, challenges, and strategies to improve efficiency and address power sector issues nationwide.
The discussion also focused on addressing power shortages, modernising infrastructure, and implementing policies to ensure uninterrupted electricity for consumers.
They also exchanged views on the country’s broader political and economic landscape.
