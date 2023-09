MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, Sep 29 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar performed the rituals of Umrah on Thursday night here and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The prime minister also prayed for harmony among the Muslim Ummah.

As a special gesture of respect for Pakistan and the prime minister, the door of Kaaba was opened and the prime minister got the honour of praying inside the holiest place.