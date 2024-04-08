PM performs Umrah; prays for country’s progress, oppressed Kashmiri, Palestinian Muslims

MAKKAH AL- MUKARRAMAH, Apr 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday performed Umrah and offered Nawafil inside Kaaba as he was granted access inside Baitullah, as a special gesture.

The prime minister, who is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, performed Tawaaf – the circumambulation of Kaaba – and other rituals.

The prime minister prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity, the Muslim Ummah’s unity, and global peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz specially prayed for the salvation of the oppressed Muslims particularly those of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine from the subjugation.

The federal cabinet members and Punjab chief minister accompanied the prime minister.