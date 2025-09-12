PM performs groundbreaking of T-Chowk Flyover Project

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday performed the groundbreaking of T-Chowk Flyover Project at Islamabad Expressway, terming it a milestone initiative for the residents of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The total project cost is Rs 1,495 million, with a duration of 150 days. The project officially starts today, September 12, 2025, and is expected to be completed by February 9, 2026.

The project is being constructed on existing available land with no need for land acquisition and is financed through self-financing by the CDA.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, the prime minister praised Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chairman CDA and their teams for initiating such a vital public interest project. He directed all concerned authorities to ensure the highest standards of quality throughout the construction and emphasized that there should be no compromise on quality while completing the project in the shortest possible time.

The prime minister highlighted that Pakistan will be hosting the next Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, and preparations must begin immediately. This includes constructing new accommodations and further beautifying Islamabad. In this regard, he mentioned that Tajikistan has gifted saplings and the CDA and other teams are working on plantation efforts.

The prime minister also stressed that government was also planning to embark upon another public interest project of rail car in the twin cities.

“If it happens (the project completes), it will be a great gift for the residents of the twin cities,” he said directing the relevant authorities to begin work on the project without delay.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the project at Islamabad expressway was already completed but it was decided that the formal inauguration would be held once the final segment (T-Chowk Flyover) was done.

He commended the Capital Development Authority (CDA), NESPAK, and other relevant stakeholders for designing the T-Chowk Flyover Project in a way that no additional land acquisition was required, saving Rs 7 billion in the process.

He assured that as per the prime minister’s direction, the project would be completed well in time without compromising on its quality.

Earlier, the officials briefed the prime minister on the salient features of the project. It was informed that Islamabad Expressway served as the main artery of the capital, connecting Rawalpindi, Punjab, AJK, and the G.T. Road, while supporting significant urban development. The CDA has already made the Expressway signal-free from Zero Point to T-Chowk over a stretch of 26 km.

Currently, the T-Chowk junction at Rawat, the entry point of Islamabad, remains highly congested and in deteriorating condition, with heavy and light traffic volumes reaching nearly 100,000 vehicles daily. The new flyover, once completed, will facilitate approximately 41,572 vehicles per day.

The T-Chowk Flyover Project features a flyover measuring 1.034 kilometers in length and 11.30 meters in width. Ancillary works such as the installation of street lights and comprehensive horticulture development will also be carried out to enhance the overall functionality and aesthetics of the project.

Special teams have also been assigned to monitor and ensure the quality of the work, as the prime minister reiterated that quality remains a top priority in all national development projects.