PM pays tributes to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tributes to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan-i-Haider on his 24th martyrdom day.

He said the nation salutes to all the martyrs including Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed.

The prime minister said Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed was such a brave son of Pakistan whose courage, valour and bravery was confessed by the enemy itself.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan turned into a lion like his name and pounced on the enemy chasing it away from the borders of the motherland, he said in a statement issued by the PM office.

PM Shehbaz said Captain Sher Khan paid his duty of safeguarding the country at 17000 feet height and sacrificed his live for the sake of the country.

The nation is indebted to its martyrs and it will continue to pray for elevation of ranks of their souls, he said.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan along with his soldiers defended the border of Pakistan despite being outnumbered by the enemy, the prime minister added.

He deplored that on May 9, the black history was written by desecrating the memorials and statues of Captain Karnal Sher Khan and other martyrs.

He asked the young generation to get full awareness of the martyrs’ great sacrifices, bravery and their undying love for the motherland.

The prime minister said the 9th May incidents conveyed the message particularly to the enemy that we did not respect our martyrs.

“The whole nation will protect the sanctity and honor of the martyr who sacrificed his life while defending the country, and will punish the criminals.”

The prime minister said Captain Karnal Sher Khan was the first Nishan-i-Haider who belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He also prayed for the martyred and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.