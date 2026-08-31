PM pays tribute to Syed Ali Shah Geelani, reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to veteran Kashmiri leader and founding leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his fifth death anniversary amid acknowledging his courageous leadership, unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause and profound love for Pakistan.

The prime minister, in his message on the Hurriyat Leader’s 15th death anniversary, said Syed Ali Shah Geelani devoted his entire life to safeguarding the fundamental human rights and aspirations of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), securing their political future and advancing the objective of accession to Pakistan.

He said Geelani’s selfless and unparalleled struggle despite adverse circumstances and relentless state repression kept the Kashmir cause alive in the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people.

“His life stands as a proud symbol of resistance against India’s illegal, oppressive and brutal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s deep and passionate love for Pakistan, reflected in his heartfelt words, “We are Pakistanis; Pakistan belongs to us,” represented the deep-rooted spiritual and emotional bond between Pakistan and Kashmir.

He said Geelani kept the struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom alive as an unforgettable and powerful voice in the international community.

The prime minister described Syed Ali Shah Geelani as a respected and popular Kashmiri leader and an enduring symbol of the resistance, resolve, courage and steadfastness of the Kashmiri people.

He said Geelani’s lifelong pursuit of freedom and political legacy would continue to inspire future generations to remain conscious of their identity and rights.

“His unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause, despite decades of political persecution, imprisonment and state repression, remains the foundation of this enduring legacy,” he added.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the countless Kashmiri people who had made unparalleled sacrifices in pursuit of their just cause.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue extending its unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammy and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said lasting peace in South Asia was inextricably linked to a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

“Pakistan will continue to stand in complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people and raise its strong voice at all relevant international forums in support of their legitimate and just right,” he said.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant Syed Ali Shah Geelani the highest ranks in His mercy. Ameen.