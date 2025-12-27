PM pays tribute to Shaheed BB on her martyrdom anniversary  

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, former prime minister, and said that she had waged an unprecedented struggle for democracy, public rights and the stability of the federation of Pakistan.

In a message on Shaheed BB’s martyrdom anniversary, he said that today, they were observing the martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan’s great daughter, former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto encouraged positive values such as tolerance and harmony in democracy, he said, adding Shaheed BB promoted a culture of forbearance in the political process, which was commendable

“The contributions of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for the country and the nation will always be remembered. Patriotism etched prominently in the political legacy of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further said that Mohtarma BB took valuable steps to strengthen the role of women, protect the rights of minorities and make Pakistan a peaceful, progressive, and democratic state, adding her sacrifices and services were a beacon of light for the nation.

The prime minister stressed upon reaffirming of their resolve to carry forward the journey of tolerance, patience, rule of law and public welfare in Pakistan for which Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto laid down her life.

He also prayed for grant of the highest place for the departed soul of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and patience upon her family and admirers.