Sunday, December 14, 2025
National

PM pays tribute to security institutions and Balochistan police

LAHORE, Dec 14 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to security institutions, forces and Balochistan police for carrying out successful operation against terrorists in district Kharan, Balochistan.
The premier praised arresting of three high wanted terrorists during the operation.
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated that successful operations by security forces and Balochistan police against terrorists disrupting law and order situation was a proof of government’s resolve against terrorism.
He said that this year 700 terrorists were killed in Balochistan which was a big achievement against terrorism.
The prime minister said, “We are fully determined in eradicating all forms of terrorism from the country.”
