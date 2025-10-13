PM pays tribute to security forces personnel for protecting borders

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday paid tribute to the 12 security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives while protecting Pakistan’s borders.

He prayed for the grant of highest ranks to the martyrs in Jannah and expressed his condolences to their families.

“The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain,” he added.

The Prime Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the security forces personnel who were injured in the operations against terrorists.

He said the nation was proud of the professionalism of the Pakistani forces.

“Pakistan army has always given a befitting reply to all kinds of external aggression,” he said adding, “The entire nation stands with the security forces of Pakistan and salutes the martyrs.”