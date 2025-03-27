PM pays tribute to security forces for operations against terrorists

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday paid tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in areas of Mir Ali and Miran Shah in district North Waziristan and in the area of Daraban in district Dera Ismail Khan.

He paid tribute to security forces for killing 11 Khawariji terrorists in operations.

He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

The government was determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country, he added.