16.2 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 28, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsPM pays tribute to security forces for operations against terrorists
Latest NewsNational

PM pays tribute to security forces for operations against terrorists

10
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday paid tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in areas of Mir Ali and Miran Shah in district North Waziristan and in the area of Daraban in district Dera Ismail Khan.
He paid tribute to security forces for killing 11 Khawariji terrorists in operations.
He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.
The government was determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country, he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan