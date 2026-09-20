PM pays tribute to security forces for bravery in operation against terrorists

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday paid tribute to the security forces for killing eight terrorists of the Indian-backed Fitna al-Khawarij during an operation in Hangu.

In a statement, he paid tribute to Captain Abuzar Farooq, Lieutenant Sheraz Babar and four soldiers who sacrificed their lives while fighting bravely against Fitna Al-Khawarij.

He said the martyred officers and soldiers demonstrated unparalleled bravery in the defence of the beloved homeland and in the war against terrorism.

The martyrs sacrificed their lives for the future of the nation and security of the country, he said adding the entire nation salutes its brave martyrs.

The Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs, prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for the patience of the bereaved families.

He said the operations of security forces and law enforcement agencies against Fitna Al-Khawarij will continue till the complete elimination of terrorism.

The campaign under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam will continue with full force to completely eliminate terrorism from the country perpetrated with foreign sponsorship and backing, he added.