PM pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on his 78th death anniversary, calls for unity to fulfil his vision

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has paid heartfelt tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation, on his 78th death anniversary, lauding his visionary leadership, astute political acumen, and selfless guidance of the nation.

In his message on the occasion, the prime minister said Quaid-i-Azam was an eminent leader who changed the course of history and, against the most challenging odds, paved the way for the establishment of an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent. He said the Quaid had inspired the Muslims of the subcontinent with the determination and courage to unite and struggle for the preservation of their religious, cultural and ideological identity.

PM Shehbaz said it was through Quaid-i-Azam’s political acumen, foresight and exemplary leadership that the freedom movement advanced successfully, culminating in the realization of the dream of an independent state. He said Pakistan came into being to safeguard the ideological freedom, political and religious rights, and economic and social advancement of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

The prime minister noted that Quaid-i-Azam had addressed, with statesmanship and confidence, the formidable challenges confronting the nascent state, including severe administrative and financial constraints, the mass migration of millions of people, and the establishment and functioning of the government’s system.

He said Quaid-i-Azam had made it clear that the State of Pakistan was founded on Islamic principles, which upheld, without distinction of colour or creed, freedom of citizenship and religion, as well as equal fundamental rights and responsibilities for all.

PM Shehbaz said building Pakistan into a developed and welfare state remained the foremost objective of Quaid-i-Azam’s political legacy, adding that the progress, prosperity and welfare of Pakistan could only be achieved through the collective and concerted efforts of the entire nation.

He said the day called upon the nation to renew its pledge to remain committed to the guiding principles of the Quaid, adding that unwavering adherence to his principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline served as a guiding light for the education and upbringing of future generations and as a beacon for a bright national future.

The prime minister said the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam’s enduring legacy was to work together for the promotion of national unity, social harmony and economic stability, so that a country truly reflecting the vision, ideals and principles of the great leader could be bequeathed to future generations.

PM Shehbaz said the entire nation was praying for the elevation of the ranks of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and that Allah Almighty may bless him with an exalted place in His infinite mercy.