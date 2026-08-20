PM pays tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid rich tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Nishan-e-Haider) on his 55th martyrdom anniversary, lauding his valor and sacrifice to safeguard the motherland.

The prime minister, in a message on the martyrdom anniversary, said that the great sacrifice of Rashid Minhas was an everlasting example of courage, patriotism, and devotion to duty.

He said that Rashid Minhas sacrificed his life for the defense of the motherland and national dignity and that his exemplary bravery and sacrifice would always remain a guiding light for the nation and the armed forces of Pakistan.

Praying for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in paradise, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the entire nation would always remember the sacrifices of its great martyrs.

He reiterated the nation’s unwavering commitment to the protection of Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests.