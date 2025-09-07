PM pays tribute to Pakistan Navy for defending maritime borders

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the soldiers, officers and personnel of Pakistan Navy for their determination, courage and professional performance in defending maritime borders and interests of the country.

In a message on Navy Day observed on September 8, he said, “Today, on Navy Day, I pay tribute to all the soldiers, officers and personnel associated with the Pakistan Navy, whose determination, courage and professional performance of duties have always made the nation proud.”

“This day we not only pay tribute to the glorious history of the Pakistan Navy and its officers but also take an opportunity to reiterate the resolve to protect the country’s maritime borders and maritime interests,” he added.

He said, “The history of the Pakistan Navy is full of stories of bravery in which Operation Somnath in the 1965 war holds a memorable status.”

“In this operation, the Pakistan Navy launched a decisive attack on the Indian coastal city of Dwarka and destroyed the communication system,” he recalled adding, “This operation was not only a demonstration of the bravery and practical capabilities of the Pakistan Navy but it also laid the foundation for the unwavering commitment to safeguard the country’s maritime integrity and sovereignty.”

“The victory of this historic battle still fortifies the spirit of the naval forces for defending the homeland and reminds us that the security of Pakistan’s maritime borders is under the vigilant supervision of the Pakistan Navy,” he noted.

He said, “Even after the 1965 war, the key role of the Pakistan Navy in maintaining the balance of power in the Arabian Sea is a testament to its professional ability and strategy.”

“In the recent battle, the Pakistan Navy successfully demonstrated its readiness and determination in line with its bright history. The successful defence sent a clear message that Pakistan knows how to protect the security and integrity of its maritime borders at all costs,” he stressed.

He said, “Apart from the war front, Pakistan Navy is also playing a key role in strengthening Pakistan’s maritime sector. The Pakistan Navy is playing its full role in the blue economy, construction and development of ports, and the welfare and economic aspects of the maritime community. It can be proudly said that the Pakistan Navy is the protector of the country and the architect of our bright future.”

“The Navy’s role in protecting communication channels in waterways, humanitarian assistance in disasters and international joint exercises has increased the respect and prestige of Pakistan in the world. By highlighting the benefits of the water sector and by taking institutional measures, Pakistan Navy has introduced new dimensions of development and prosperity,” he added.

He said, “Today, on Navy Day, we salute the past and present heroes of the Pakistan Navy. May Allah Almighty bless the Pakistan Navy, the armed forces and our country with progress, prosperity and success. Amen! Long live Pakistan Navy! Long live Pakistan!”