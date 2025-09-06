PM pays tribute to Pakistan Air Force for its courage, sacrifices

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Pakistan Air force for defending the country during wars and for showing courage, professionalism and spirit of sacrifice during air combat with the enemy.

In a message on Air Force Day, September 7, 2025, he said, “On this historic occasion of Air Force Day, I pay tribute to all the brave sons of the Pakistan Air Force and their unparalleled performance. On this day, I feel proud to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Air Force, whose immortal sacrifices are illuminated in history.”

“Undoubtedly, the founders of the Pakistan Air Force laid its foundation as a high-class and leading institution in accordance with the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan air force continues to perform well in all professional aspects and is no less than any other air force in the world in terms of professionalism,” he added.

He said, “Today we commemorate the bravery and sacrifices of the personnel of the Pakistan Air Force, especially those who defended Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak War. This day is dedicated to the martyrs of the Pakistan Air Force for their courage, professionalism and spirit of sacrifice.”

“The purpose of celebrating this day is to remind the coming generations of the dedication, determination and bravery of our air force to protect the nation.”

The prime minister said, “We are proud that the Pakistan Air Force has shown its professionalism and immense strength in last decades during air combat.”

“In recent history, the Pakistan Air Force, together with the armed forces, played a decisive role in Marka-e-Haq Banyan-un-Marsoos and the way it defeated the enemy on all fronts amazed the whole world,” he noted.

He said, “Undoubtedly, this high level performance of the Pakistan Air Force was a manifestation of fearless leadership, the skill of the fighter sons, superior strategy, and effective implementation of multi-faceted combat capabilities.”

“The invincible multi-faceted combat capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force are a testament to its innovation in recent years,” he continued.

He said, “I am particularly proud that the Pakistan Air Force, while keeping its glorious historical tradition alive, defeated an enemy many times larger than itself.”

“Our heroes of the Pakistan Air Force proved with their bravery that no matter how strong and well-armed the enemy is, it can never defeat passion and courage,” he observed.

He said, “Today’s Pakistan Air Force is a living tribute to those brave sons who made history of the Air Force by sacrificing their lives.”

“I am confident that as always, Pakistan Air Force will always fully protect the sovereignty, territorial boundaries and integrity of our country by rising to every occasion. Long live the Pakistan Air Force! Long live Pakistan!,” he concluded.