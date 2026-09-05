PM pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and veterans of Armed Forces and their families, on behalf of the entire nation, on the occasion of Defence Day.

In a message on Defence and Martyrs Day, September 6, 2026, he said, “September 6 is a glorious chapter in our national history, reminding us of the unparalleled resolve, unity and sacrifices demonstrated by our Armed Forces and the nation in defence of our beloved homeland. “

“This day provides us with an opportunity to pay tribute to the martyrs and veterans who made immense sacrifices to safeguard Pakistan’s security, sovereignty and independence. Despite the enemy’s undeclared aggression and numerical superiority on 6 September 1965, the professionalism and operational preparedness of Pakistan’s Armed Forces inflicted a humiliating and resounding defeat upon it on all fronts,” he added.

He said, “History bears witness that during the 1965 war, our Armed Forces displayed exceptional professionalism and courage, while the Pakistani nation demonstrated remarkable unity, resilience and steadfastness. Together they created a proud and enduring legacy in our national history.”

“In Marka-e-Haq, in line with the glorious tradition of valiance our Armed Forces under the excellent professional strategy of Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf delivered a response to our age-old adversary that will be remembered for generations. The entire nation is proud of our brave Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy,” he noted.

“The resounding success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos has added another glorious chapter to our military history. Our Armed Forces have once again demonstrated that the spirit and fervour of 6 September remain as strong as ever,” he added.

Th prime minister said, “The challenges confronting Pakistan today demand greater national unity and solidarity. Our traditional adversary, along with Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan, continues to pursue its nefarious designs against Pakistan, but these hostile forces are facing successive and decisive defeats. The sinister designs of hostile forces seeking to destabilize Pakistan through hybrid warfare shall be resolutely defeated.”

“Today, our foremost challenge is to eradicate ignorance, poverty and backwardness and to transform Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Our true strength lies not only in our defence capabilities but also in a united, peaceful, stable and economically strong nation. The Government will continue to take resolute measures to strengthen Pakistan’s security, sovereignty and defence, while simultaneously advancing economic development, political stability and public welfare,” he continued.

He said, “Pakistan will continue to play an active and constructive role in promoting peace and stability at both regional and global levels. As a responsible state, Pakistan has emerged as a net security stabilizer, contributing to collective security, peace and stability beyond its borders.

The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement is a manifestation of Pakistan’s growing role in regional security and reflects its commitment to collective defence, mutual security and enduring partnerships with brotherly countries. Pakistan will continue to fulfil its responsibilities as a dependable partner for peace and security while pursuing cooperation and dialogue as the preferred means of addressing regional challenges.”

“The international community must also recognize that lasting and genuine peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without resolution of the Kashmir issue as per UN Security Council Resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir. Quaid-e-Azam described Kashmir as Pakistan’s jugular vein. India’s reprehensible conduct and continued intransigence on the Kashmir dispute remain major impediments to lasting peace, development and prosperity in the region,” he added.

He said, “On this historic day, let us renew our commitment to making Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles of faith, unity and discipline an integral part of our national life. Let us work together to build a strong, prosperous and developed Pakistan.”

“We must always remember that a strong defence provides the foundation for sustainable peace and development. The Armed Forces of Pakistan remain the guarantors of our national security, and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave defenders. May Allah Almighty always bless Pakistan with peace, stability and prosperity, and elevate the ranks of our martyrs. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad! Pakistan Paindabad!, he concluded.