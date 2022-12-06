PM pays tribute to late Najma Hameed’s services for democracy, party

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to the former senior president of the women’s wing of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and senior parliamentarian Najma Hameed for her contribution towards democracy and the party.

The prime minister visited the residence of the late Najma Hameed who passed away recently and offered Fatiha for her soul to rest in peace.

He extended condolences to Najma Hameed’s sons, her sister Tahira Aurangzeb and niece Marriyum Aurangzeb and said Najma Hameed was a valuable asset to the party.