ISLAMABAD, July 05 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that today, they commemorated the 26th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) who laid down his life while defending the motherland with unparalleled valour.

His enduring legacy of loyalty, duty, and ultimate sacrifice continued to live in the hearts of the people of Pakistan and served as a guiding light for the future generations, the prime minister said in a post on X handle.

“I, along with the entire nation, salute his memory and the unshakable resolve of our valiant armed forces,” he further added.

