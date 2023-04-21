PM pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paying tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, said the great poet and philosopher gave the Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking.

On the death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed on April 21, the prime minister tweeted that at a time when the world was seeking guidance from Western thought to nurture their thought process, Allama Iqbal, a great poet of East gave the Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking through his unique philosophy and Urdu and Persian poetry.

“The whole nation including me pays tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 85th death anniversary,” he tweeted.