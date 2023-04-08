PM pays tribute to Alastair Lamb for scholarly research on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday paid tribute to respected diplomatic historian and researcher Alastair Lamb on his death last month, calling him an erudite scholar who exposed Indian lies and propaganda on the issue of Kashmir.



In a tweet on his Twitter handle, he said, “With the death of Alastair Lamb, a respected diplomatic historian & researcher, last month, an era of erudite scholarship on the origins of the Kashmir dispute came to an end. Through his carefully researched books, he exposed Indian lies & propaganda. Rest in peace!”