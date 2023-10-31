PM pays respects at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

LAHORE, Oct 31 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the mausoleum of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal and paid his respects.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to Punjab capital, offered Fateha at the mausoleum and paid tribute to the great poet.

He said that the Muslims of the subcontinent made collective efforts to realise the dream of Allama Iqbal.

“However, Allama Iqbal’s dream will be truly realised when we as a nation will strive for the better future of the country,” he remarked.

