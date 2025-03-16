18.2 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 17, 2025
PM pays homage to security forces jawans
National

PM pays homage to security forces jawans

22
LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to the security forces jawans on Sunday, who were martyred during suicide blast on security forces convoy in Noshki district.
The premier prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate ranks of martyred Havaldar Manzoor Ali, Havaldar Ali Bilawal, Naik Abdul Rahim, driver Jalaluddin and driver Muhammad Naeem.
The prime minister offered heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members. He paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out successful operation against attackers. He also appreciated security forces for killing three terrorists and said that entire nation salutes its martyrs. He said, “We are fully determined to root out all sorts of terrorism from the country.”
