PM paid homage to martyrs by inaugurating Captain Colonel Sher Khan avenue: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to the martyrs of the nation by inaugurating the avenue named after the hero of the nation, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, who compelled the enemy to acknowledge his unparalleled courage and bravery.

وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف آج صبح اسلام آباد راولپنڈی کے تاریخی ترقیاتی منصوبوں کے افتتاح اور سنگ بنیاد کی تقاریب میں شرکت کریں گے.

1. وزیرِ اعظم کیپٹن کرنل شیر خان شہید (نشانِ حیدر) روڈ (سابقہ IJP روڈ) کی ارسر نو تعمیر کے منصوبے کا افتتاح کریں گے.

2. سری نگر ہائی وے پر سیونتھ… pic.twitter.com/DMlk0AG1fe — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 14, 2023

In her tweet, she said that after the tragedy of May 9, this was a salute from the nation to martyrs and Ghazis. She said it was also a message to those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs that the Pakistani nation respected and honoured its martyrs.