PM orders strict action over PIMS fire, directs to expedite health reforms

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired an emergency meeting on health sector affairs and the recent fire incident at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) immediately after returning from Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on matters concerning the health sector, as well as the ongoing investigation into the PIMS fire incident.

The meeting was informed that directives issued by the prime minister in light of the preliminary investigation report were being implemented.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Secretary Health Captain (R) Muhammad Mahmood, and PIMS Executive Director Dr Muhammad Salman.

Expressing concern over the incident, PM Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that no leniency would be shown to officials found guilty of criminal negligence.

He directed the health minister and the secretary health to ensure their personal presence at PIMS Hospital on alternate days and personally oversee the implementation of measures aimed at improving the institution.

The prime minister also ordered authorities to ensure improvements in healthcare and treatment facilities at PIMS and to strictly implement all necessary safety and security measures.

He also directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the pace of reforms across the country’s health sector.