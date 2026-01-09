PM orders solarization of loss-making feeders of PESCO, QESCO

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed that loss-making electricity feeders be shifted to solar power with the cooperation of local communities and provincial governments to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in remote areas of the country.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on solarization to ensure uninterrupted power supply to remote areas of the country, the prime minister said the initiative would help reduce financial losses of deficit-running feeders while providing continuous and affordable electricity to those regions.

He directed the immediate launch of pilot projects on high-loss feeders of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).

The prime minister emphasized that consultation with elected representatives and active community participation would be ensured to guarantee the success and sustainability of the pilot projects.

During the briefing, the meeting was informed that transitioning loss-making feeders to solar power would create environmentally friendly, low-cost, and sustainable micro-grids for local populations.

The project will be implemented through a partnership involving local communities, provincial governments, and the federal government.

The meeting was further told that the initiative would not only generate low-cost electricity but also significantly reduce the future losses of power distribution companies.

The prime minister granted in-principle approval to the solarization initiative and directed that work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan should commence without delay.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Bilal Azhar Kayani, Chief Secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and other senior government officials.