PM orders resolution of issues of farmers on priority

LAHORE, Oct 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday chaired an important meeting on the package for farmers and directed that the issues of the farmers should be resolved on priority basis.

It was decided in the meeting that the issue of wheat support price will be brought under discussion in the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee and federal cabinet.

He also directed the preparation of a subsidy package for increase in production of seed for cooking oil.

It was also decided to set up a high-level committee to follow up on the expected decisions regarding the farmers package.

He also ordered the preparation of a subsidy package in consultation with the provinces for resolving issues of farmers regarding prices of fertilizers and electricity.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah took part in the meeting through a video link.