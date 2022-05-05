PM orders probe into motorway accident hitting PTI leader Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday ordered a probe into an accident that took place on Motorway, in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Shahbaz Gill sustained injuries.

Former special assistant to the prime minister Dr Shahbaz Gill had received minor injuries along with three other people in a car crash on M-2 Motorway. According to Shahbaz Gill, the incident was an attempt to murder him in which a vehicle chased and hit his vehicle.

مجھ پر قاتلانہ حملہ کروانے والوں کو بتانا چاہتا ہوں۔ اپنے مولا اور قوم کی دعاؤں کی وجہ سے زندہ ہوں۔ میری گاڑی کا پیچھا کر کے جان بوجھ کر ہٹ کیا گیا۔یہ ایک منصوبے کے تحت کیا گیا



میں نے کل ہی کہا تھا کہ کیا زیادہ سے زیادہ آپ ہمیں قتل کروا دیں گے ؟ کروا لیں۔ غداری نہیں کروں گا۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 5, 2022

Taking notice of the incident, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure justice in the investigation process.

He expressed sympathies over the injuries to Dr Shahbaz Gill and his companions.

He also directed for providing the best medical treatment to the injured PTI leader and others.