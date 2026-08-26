PM directs strict action over PIMS tragic incident

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , on Wednesday, while chairing an emergency meeting on the fire incident at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), expressed his resentment and directed strict action.

During the meeting, the prime minister suspended Secretary Health, Aslam Ghouri and directed him to leave the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the parents of the newborn who died in the tragic fire at the PIMS hospital nursery and prayed for grant of patience to the bereaved families.

The prime minister termed the incident as ‘deeply heartbreaking’ and said the government shared the grief of the bereaved parents.

Earlier, the prime minister had directed immediate suspension and removal of the federal health secretary from his office.

In the meanwhile a high-level committee began an investigation into the incident. Former interior secretary Shahid Khan would head the committee while while Establishment Secretary Dr. Barrister Nabeel Awan would be among its other members.