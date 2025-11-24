PM orders accelerating work on Jinnah Medical Complex

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed to accelerate work on the construction of all proposed medical treatment centers of the Jinnah Medical Complex (JMC), hoping that the project will be completed soon through collective efforts.

“This project will not only be exemplary for Pakistan but for the entire region in the field of health,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting of the Board of Jinnah Medical Complex.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to the Aga Khan Foundation for providing technical assistance at various stages of the construction of the Jinnah Medical Complex.

During the meeting, the JMC Board thanked the prime minister for his continuous support and guidance throughout all phases of the project’s construction.

According to the briefing, rapid progress was being made on providing facilities for not only medical services at the Jinnah Medical Complex but also for international-standard medical training, education, and research.

To bring the Jinnah Medical Complex up to global standards, modern technology, including the use of artificial intelligence and robotics, will be employed for research, the briefing added.

Senior officers from the board and relevant institutions were also present at the meeting.