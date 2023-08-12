PM optimistic about SIFC’s ability to attract investment

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said he had full faith in the success of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in attracting foreign investment.

In a interview with Pakistan Television, he said,”We have a vision and a plan and with untiring efforts and hard work the council’s work can be a great success.”

He said he was satisfied with performance of his government as things had started to improve as he was leaving, adding he successfully led a 13-parties coalition government and he listened to and respected his partners and resolved issues by working together with them.

He said his government faced numerous economic and political challenges besides mammoth floods that wreaked havoc in the country.

His government worked very hard for the deal with the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and ultimately succeeded in securing it, he told.

To a question about foreign relations, he said India’s positive attitude could lead to peace in the region.

“History shows our sincere approach with India,” he said adding, Pakistan and India could live in peace if the two countries were able to resolve their longstanding issues.

He held the the previous government of Imran Niazi responsible for causing economic and political problems and for damaging relations with friendly and brotherly countries.