ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday approved an increase of petrol price by Rs 2.31 and Rs 1.80 of diesel, contrary to OGRA’s recommendation of Rs 10.68 and Rs 8.37 respectively.

The decision was taken keeping in view the government’s priorities for maximum possible steps to provide relief to the masses, a PM Office press release said.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed an increase of Rs 10.68 in petrol price and Rs 8.37 in diesel price but the prime minister rejected the proposal in public interest.

Similarly, the OGRA had proposed increase of kerosene oil price by Rs 10.92 and light diesel by Rs 14.87 which the prime minister reduced to Rs 3.36 and Rs 3.95 respectively.