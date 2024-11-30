PM offers sympathies to Malaysian Prime Minister over loss of lives in recent floods

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deepest sympathies on behalf of the Pakistani people for the brotherly people of Malaysia over the loss of lives and property caused by recent floods due to torrential rains in several states of the country.

The prime minister in his telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, assured that the people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with their Malaysian brothers and sisters during this challenging time. He also appreciated the swift and effective measures taken by the Malaysian government to address this natural calamity.

The prime minister offered all possible assistance to Malaysia and announced the immediate dispatch of humanitarian aid as a gesture of Pakistan’s support for its Malaysian brothers and sisters.

- Advertisement -

Referring to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to Pakistan in October this year, PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He noted with satisfaction that most of the trade issues highlighted during the Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan had been successfully resolved.

The Malaysian prime minister thanked Shehbaz Sharif for Pakistan’s support and agreed that both nations needed to work together to enhance relations in all key sectors. The two leaders also agreed to continue high-level visits.

The prime minister, as well as the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, are expected to visit Kuala Lumpur early next year, a press release issued by the PM Office said.

In his post on X, the prime minister said during his conversation with the Malaysian PM he also expressed deep admiration for the swift response of the Malaysian government to this natural calamity.

In response, the Malaysian prime minister in his post on X, extended gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his generosity.

Anwar Ibrahim said “PM Shehbaz offered prayers for the well being of the more than 140,000 Malaysians affected and conveyed his intention to send aid as a gesture of support and friendship between our nations”.

He invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Malaysia early next year.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of lives and destruction resulting from floods in Malaysia.

“The people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction resulting from the devastating floods in Malaysia. Our heartfelt sincerest sympathies and prayers for the victims and their families. Pakistan is ready to extend all possible support to the recovery effort,” Ishaq Dar wrote on X.