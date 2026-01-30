Saturday, January 31, 2026
HomeNationalPM offers condolences to FBR Chairman on brother’s demise
National

PM offers condolences to FBR Chairman on brother’s demise

7
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial here to express his condolences over the demise of his brother.
During the visit, the Prime Minister offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul and prayed for the elevation of his ranks. He also prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.
“May Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. Ameen,” the Prime Minister remarked.
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan