PM offers condolences to FBR Chairman on brother’s demise

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial here to express his condolences over the demise of his brother.

During the visit, the Prime Minister offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul and prayed for the elevation of his ranks. He also prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

“May Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. Ameen,” the Prime Minister remarked.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit.