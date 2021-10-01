PM offers condolence on death of mother of Mir Shakil ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed grief over the passing away of the mother of editor-in-chief of Jang Publications, Mir Shakil ur Rehman and grandmother of CEO of Geo television Mir Ibrahim.

“My prayers and condolences go to the Mir family on the passing of Mir Shakil ur Rehman’s mother and Mir Ibrahim’s grandmother,” the prime minister posted on his twitter handle.

Mehmooda Rehman died in Karachi at the age of 95. She was the wife of Mir Khalil ur Rehman, the founder of Jang group of publications.