ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi for the post of Deputy Chairman Senate giving representation to erstwhile

Federally Administered Tribal Areas. The minister announced this in a tweet.

Elections for the posts of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate would be held tomorrow.