PM, Naval chief discuss Pakistan Navy’s professional affairs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 01 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi here on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the meeting, they discussed the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Navy.

The Chief of Naval Staff informed the prime minister about the strategy of the local production of weapons and warships for the Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief also apprised of the ongoing steps to make Pakistan self-sufficient in terms of defense and acquisition of modern technology under this strategy.