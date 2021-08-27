PM, MPs, PTI ticket holders from Bahawalnagar discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Members of Parliament (MPs) including MNAs Amir Mahmood Kiyani, Nasrullah Dareshak, Rai Muhammad Iqbal, Provincial Minister Samsam Bukhari, Husaain Bahadur Dareshak, ex-MPA Ali Raza Dareshak and Rai Zahid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Special Assistant to PM Malik Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting during which political situation as well as the problems of masses in the concerned constituencies were discussed.

Meanwhile Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holders from Bahawalnagar also called on the Prime Minister and discussed political situation in Bahawalnagar and peoples’ problems.

Those who met the Prime Minister included Shaukat Mahmood Basra, Mumtaz Ahmad Matiana, Malik Muzaffar, Abdullah Venas, Ehtasham Lalika, Nadeem Shah, Mian Fayaz Sikandart Bhudairam, Shahid Imran Teja, Kahif Naveed Pansuta and Abdul Wahid.