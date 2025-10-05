Sunday, October 5, 2025
PM meets world record holder Mahnoor Cheema in London

LAHORE, Oct 05 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met world record holder
Pakistani-origin student Mahnoor Cheema during his recent visit to London.
Prime Minister’s office said on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Mahnoor Cheema on her remarkable achievement of securing distinctive grades in 24 A-Level subjects and lauded her exceptional performance in the field of education.
Praising her talent and dedication, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Mahnoor Cheema is a valuable asset for Pakistan and a source of inspiration for the country’s youth.
He also congratulated her parents on her achievement and conveyed his best wishes to Mahnoor’s continued success in the future.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister presented gifts to Mahnoor Cheema as a token of appreciation.
Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Mahnoor Cheema reaffirmed her commitment to achieving even greater success in her academic journey.
