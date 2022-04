KARACHI, Apr 13 (APP):Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House.

They discussed political and economic situation of the country, and other issues.