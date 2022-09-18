PM meets Nawaz Sharif, says govt providing assistance to flood affectees

LONDON, Sep 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the former prime minister and Quaid Pakistan Muslim League(N) Nawaz Sharif here on Sunday and exchanged views on different matters.

Nawaz Sharif greets Shahbaz Sharif pic.twitter.com/BAlzAg81KA — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 18, 2022

Later talking to mediamen, he said friendly countries were extending assistance for the flood affectees.

The PM said the relief goods were arriving on airplanes, trains, and ships, adding people of Pakistan were also giving donations and the federal and provincial governments were performing their roles in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

PM @CMShehbaz departs after holding talks with @NawazSharifMNS for three hours pic.twitter.com/c5DPP4VvmD — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 18, 2022



The coalition government had allocated Rs 70 billion and was giving Rs 25000 each to the affected families, through the Benazir Income Support Programme, he informed.





Shehbaz Sharif said the government was providing clean water, food, tents and other essential items to the flood victims through national and provincial disaster management authorities.

“The whole nation and the armed forces are helping the flood affectees.”