PM meets Myanmar’s foreign minister, underscores expanding bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, U Than Swe, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

Welcoming the visiting dignitary and reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its longstanding relations with Myanmar, the prime minister underscored the importance of expanding cooperation in trade and economic engagement, education, culture, capacity-building, and people-to-people exchanges, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif particularly appreciated Myanmar’s cooperation in combating trafficking and its support for Pakistan’s engagement with ASEAN.

The Myanmar Foreign Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation. He conveyed the greetings and good wishes from Myanmar’s leadership and expressed Myanmar’s desire to expand its ties with Pakistan in areas of mutual interest.

The Myanmar side also thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s timely support to Myanmar, following the catastrophic earthquake on March 28, 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and SAPM Tariq Fatemi also attended the meeting.