PM meets FMs of Turkiye, Egypt, reaffirms commitment to end hostilities in region

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan and Foreign Minister of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdelatty, reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment and resolve to play a positive role in bringing both Iran and the U.S to the negotiating table to end hostilities in the region.

The Prime Minister was assisted by Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed his greetings and best wishes for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkiye and Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt and recalled his recent conversations with both leaders.

The Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach efforts with the two visiting dignitaries and stressed on the need for collective efforts to urgently bring an end to hostilities that were causing heavy loss of life, economy and property not only in Iran, but across several brotherly Muslim countries.

The Foreign Ministers briefed the Prime Minister on their respective national perspectives on the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.

While appreciating Pakistan’s constructive role in peace efforts, they lauded the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their leadership at this challenging time.