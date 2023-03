ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here held a meeting with chief of Jamiat Ulema e Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed in detail the prevailing political situation in the country.



During the meeting held at the Prime Minister House, Maulana Fazlur Rehman congratulated the prime minister on the passage of Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure Bill) from the Parliament.

He assured of complete cooperation of the allies to the prime minister.