PM for making youth stakeholders in national economy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressing the importance of making youth stakeholders in economy said job opportunities would be provided to young people to exploit their potential. The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar. He was given a briefing on the latest facts and figures of Kamyab Jawan Programme besides consultation held on expediting the distribution of money among the youth under the programme. The prime minister was updated that within a few days, more than 30,000 young people applied for the money and for their convenience, 21 banks would be handling the disbursement process.So far, one billion rupees have been distributed among the youth while request for more than Rs53 billion have been received. The prime minister directed distribution of funds be completed in a more expeditious and transparent manner. He termed the programme very important to eliminate the negative impact of coronavirus on national economy. The prime minister stressed exercising transparency and merit while making financial assistance. Imran Khan said he was himself monitoring Kamyab Jawan Programme and decided to hold a monthly briefing on its progress. He expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far in the programme and directed Special Assistant Usman Dar to submit review report every month.