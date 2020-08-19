PM for making youth stakeholders in national economy
ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressing the importance of making youth stakeholders in economy said job opportunities would be provided to young people to exploit their potential. The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar. He was given a briefing on the latest facts and figures of Kamyab Jawan Programme besides consultation held on expediting the distribution of money among the youth under the programme. The prime minister was updated that within a few days, more than 30,000 young people applied for the money and for their convenience, 21 banks would be handling the disbursement process.