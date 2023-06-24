PM makes passionate case for new global financial system

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the summit for a New Global Financing Pact made a passionate case for a new system that corresponds better to the interests and needs of the Global South.

On the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, the prime minister visited France to participate in the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact held in Paris from June 22-23, 2023.

As a panelist for the Round Table on Innovative Instruments and Financing to Address Vulnerabilities, the prime minister called for a serious rethink to ensure fair and equitable distribution of resources, and provision of adequate financing for sustainable development and climate goals. He also shared Pakistan’s experience of tackling the consequences of the catastrophic floods last year, through mobilizing a national effort for early response, and resilient recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation.

In the backdrop of a cascade of crises affecting the world, especially the developing countries, the New Global Financing Pact Summit aimed to promote a new consensus, including the reform of the international financial system, geared at effectively promoting the global development agenda. Pakistan as one of the largest developing countries and among the most affected by climate change brings an important perspective to this debate.

Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Information Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Pasha, and SAPM Tariq Fatemi accompanied the Prime Minister.

Shehbaz Sharif also attended a dinner hosted by President Macron for the participating Heads of State and Government.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Sharif interacted with a large number of world leaders including the French President, Saudi Crown Prince, German Chancellor, Presidents of Brazil, Kenya, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Niger, Cuba, Prime Ministers of Barbados, Ethiopia and the UN Secretary General among others. The Prime Minister had bilateral meetings with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser and Managing Director of IMF Kristalina Georgieva. The high level meetings afforded opportunity to exchange views on bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation. Prime Minister Sharif emphasized that global challenges of development and climate change required global solidarity and a collective approach based on enhanced cooperation and shared responsibilities.