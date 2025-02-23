13.8 C
Latest NewsNational

PM looks forward to expands ties with Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said he was looking forward to productive discussions with the leadership of Azerbaijan for further strengthening deep rooted bilateral relations.

In a post on X, he said, “Landed in the beautiful city of Baku, where the past and future converge in a vibrant embrace. The city looks even more enchanting under a blanket of snow! Looking forward to productive discussions for further strengthening the deep rooted bonds between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. We also seek to enhance our trade and investment ties.”

