PM looks forward to cordial, constructive meeting with Malaysian PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 05 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said he was looking forward to cordial and constructive bilateral engagements with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and his team.

In a post on X, he said, “I am delighted to be in Malaysia on an official visit at the invitation of my dear brother Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia.”

“Deeply appreciate the very warm welcome accorded to me and looking forward to cordial and constructive bilateral engagements with PM Anwar Ibrahim and his team. Pakistan-Malaysia relations will continue to grow stronger and stronger, InshaaAllah,” he added.

