PM, Lebanese counterpart review bilateral ties

NEW YORK, Sep 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam of the Lebanese Republic on sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on Thursday and they reviewed bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Lebanon.

They also exchanged views on the developments in the Middle East and the wider region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, political independence, unity and territorial integrity.

He called for immediate cessation of hostilities, strict adherence to ceasefire arrangements, complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory and full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The two sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation, including through high-level exchanges, trade and investment, defence and institutional linkages. They reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination at the United Nations and other multilateral fora.