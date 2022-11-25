PM leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left here for a two-day official visit to Turkiye.

In a tweet, she said PM Shehbaz Sharif along with President Erdogan will jointly inaugurate the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar, at the Istanbul Shipyard.

The MILGEM project, based on collaboration between the two countries, represents a significant milestone in Pakistan- Türkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory, she said.

The prime minister will also interact with leaders of the Turkish business community. The president of the ECO Trade and Development Bank will also call on the prime minister during his stay in Istanbul.